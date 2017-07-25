Athy's Picture This are giving fans the chance to meet and greet

After selling out the 3Arena and INEC Athy’s Picture This are releasing their self-titled debut album on Friday 25thAugust.

Customers who pre-order the album in any Golden Discs store in Newbridge from this FridayJuly 28 are entered into a draw to win a VIP package of a pair of tickets to the 3Arena show on November 7th and a backstage meet and greet with Jimmy Rainsford and Ryan Hennessy.

Additionally, the first people to pre-order the album in the Newbridge and Dundrum branches of Golden Discs will get a wristband to attend the band’s special appearance instore and have the chance to get their brand new album signed.

Picture This will be instore in Newbridge, Whitewater Shopping Centre on Monday August 28th at 1pm and in Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin on Tuesday August 29th at 1pm.