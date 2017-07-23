Kildare author raises €4,000 for Saplings school for children with autism

At a special function in Kill Saplings School recently, local author, Larry Breen, presented Saplings School Principal, Louise Caraher, with a cheque for €4,000 which was the result of profits from the sale of his book, Nas na Riogh — Reflections & Recollections.

The book, published just before Christmas, had proved a huge success with most of the 1,000 selling shortly after publication.

At the presentation were representatives from the Saplings School, which caters for children with autism and other complex needs, parents of schoolchildren and those involved in the publication of the book.

Daniel Whelan, a pupil at the school, presented Larry with a special thank you card designed and made by the school children.

Larry complimented the Principal, Louise Caraher, the teachers, the special needs assistants and all those working in the school for the tremendous job they were doing providing the education for the children.

Louise thanked Larry and his colleagues for their generosity and said the money would be used to help upgrade the outdoor playground.