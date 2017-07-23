Sallins rail station road signs needed

There has been a call for road signs to be put up directing people from Sallins rail station (right) to Naas.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill wants Kildare County Council to sanction the signs and said she first made the request two years ago. Cllr O’Neill has said that somebody unfamiliar with the area does not know what direction to take from the station .

Cllr O’Neill has previously called for improvements to be made to the car park at the station and wants the area to be more tourist friendly.