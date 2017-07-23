Kildare Kerry Group staff help Naas Tidy Towns to clean up park

Naas Tidy Towns group is currently awaiting the visit of the adjudicator who will assess their efforts for the 2017 competition.

One of last major projects undertaken was to clean up Monread Park.

People working at the Kerry Group turned out for a major spring clean job.

The park is a popular area with walkers, joggers, dog owners and it also hosts a playground and playing areas. Naas Tidy Towns is appealing for more people — especially companies — to get involved with their work.

“They Kerry Group did fantastic work — weeding, pruning, painting, litter picking, sweeping — you name it, they did it. The park was totally transformed and their hard work was greatly appreciated by us. It’s a wonderful way for business to give way back to the community and for the staff to bond and have a laugh. We’d like to hear from other firms who want to get involved,” said Monica Doran of NTT.

Meanwhile, the NTT Wild Food Festival will take place on September 9.

The Tidy Towns group and volunteers