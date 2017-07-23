Kildare planning: Twenty-five new homes planned for Athy

A planning application has been lodged with Kildare county council for 25 new homes in Athy.

MHL Site Development Ltd submitted an application to the council on June 28 last to seek permission to build 25 new houses either detached, semi-detached or terraced rows on the Geraldine Road.

The project is seeking permission to build three four-bedroom detached houses, 12 four-bedroom detached and semi-detached units and 10 four-bedroom terraced houses.

Plans will include two single storey refuse and bicycle storage buildings, surface water drainage and foul sewerage networks, foul pumping station and associated works, roads and footpaths and all ancillary site development works.

All submissions are due by August 1 and the due date for the council to make a decision is August 28 next.