Newbridge's Man's Shop to host charity pop up barber again today

Due to popular demand, a charity barber pop up shop will be back in Newbridge today, Saturday July 22.

Last weekend, Roches Barbers, from Kildare town and Monasterevin, set up in the Man’s Shop on the Main Street in Newbridge.

“We had a fantastic response. We were flat out,” said owner Paul Matthews.

He explained how the idea came about on foot of a discussion with Ciaran Clarke from Roches Barbers. The pair decided to hold a pop up barber shop in the Newbridge store for charity.

The Dining Room was the chosen benefactor.

The Dining Room provide soup, sandwiches, tea/coffee and hot meals to those who homeless and those who are struggling to keep their own homes. It is run by a group of local volunteers.

Food is available from 7.45pm to 10pm every Wednesday and Friday night on the Main Street outside the Town Hall.

The pop up barbers will be run from 10.30am to 3.30pm next Saturday in aid of this local charity. Those getting their hair cut can make a donation in aid of the charity.

The Man’s Shop is celebrating 50 years in business in Newbridge this year.

Little Ben Dowling (7 months) with Dolores Naughton of The Dining Room, Leon Dowling, and Trevor Smith of the Man's Shop, Newbridge, at the charity pop up barbers at the Man's Shop last Saturday.