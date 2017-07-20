UPDATE: Gardaí not treating body found in Athy house last night as suspicious

An investigation is underway into the cause of a man’s sudden death in Athy.

The remains of the man, believed to be 40-years-old, was found in a house in the Ardrew Meadows estate around 10pm last night.

The body was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Gardaí say they are not treating the man's death as suspicious.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.