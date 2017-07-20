Gardaí in Kildare issue alert for Ford Galaxy

Gardaí in Kildare are asking for the public’s help in locating a green Ford Galaxy which has been involved in a number of recent burglaries.

Gardaí issued an appeal last month for the vehicle.

Gardai say the occupants are involved in thefts of machinery, power washers and similar equipment

They are now re-appealing for people to keep an eye out and report any sightings.

The reg is an 01-C.