Father and son duo elected Mayors of Naas and Kildare-Newbridge

Father and son political duo Sean Power and Rob Power have both been elected Mayor of their respective districts in the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, Cllr Rob Power was elected Mayor of Naas Municipal District.

Today, his father Sean Power, a former TD and Minister for State, was elected as Mayor for Kildare-Newbridge District.

Cllr Rob Power said his priority will be to encourage and support the work of local voluntary groups.

Cllr Sean Power said: “It is an honour to chair the committee, I look forward to the year ahead and I hope we can make real and positive progress.”