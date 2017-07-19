Former Bord Na Mona houses taken in charge by Kildare County Council

Kildare County Council (KCC) have confirmed they are taking in charge of Coill Dubh.

KCC are now responsible for the roads and services in the town.

The “former Bord na Móna housing scheme” area includes Willow Lawns.

A report said the Municipal District Office had inspected the location and it was at an acceptable standard, to the extent of the works completed under Local Improvement Schemes and the Taking In Charge process will commence.

Fine Gael Cllr Mark Stafford said it is welcoming news.

“I’m delighted this estate has been taken in charge. Residents had to pay for insurance and it was a huge burden."