Plans for equine breeding centre in Ballymore Eustace

A new equine breeding centre and farm yard buildings could be in line for Ballymore Eustace.

If approved, the development will consist of four blocks arranged around a central courtyard, providing a covered horse walker, lunge ring, 20 stables, vet room, tack room, hay/feed store, office space, cattle shed and machinery storage barn.

Michael Whelan also wants to relocate and upgrade the existing farm entrance at Mullaboden 12m to the north of its existing location for the purpose of improving sight lines.

The application was lodged on July 7 and submissions can be made by August 10. A decision is due on August 31.

The application is currently being validated to ensure all the documentation is in order.

This happens with all planning applications before they can be processed.