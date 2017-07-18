Kildare boy (15) still missing

Gardaí in Kildare area still appealing for information on the whereabouts of missing 15-year-old boy Paul Burke.

Paul was last seen in Dara Park, Newbridge on the morning of Sunday, July 16, at approximately 11 am.

He is described as being 6' 2" in height, of slight build, blue eyes and red hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey/white McKenzie tracksuit and blue nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Paul or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 - 527730, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.