Call for Newbridge Train Station toilets to be reopened

Fianna Fáil Councillor Murty Aspell is calling for the train station toilets in Newbridge to be reopened.

He is calling on Kildare County Council to write to Iarnród Éireann and the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport to demand the reopening of toilet facilities in Newbridge Train Station.

He is to raise the topic at the Kildare-Newbridge municipal district meeting this Wednesday July 19.

The toilets were closed along with many others across the country, including Athy and Rosslare in Wexford, to save money and water back in 2015.