Property and site with commercial opportunity for sale in Kilcullen

An interesting property and site in Upper Kilcullen is on the market.

GVA Donal O Buachalla is currently offering the sale, with potential for refurbishment/redevelopment opportunity.

The property includes a site which extends to approx. 0.09 hectares (0.21 acres) situated at the heart of town centre activity.

The property comprises a mid-terrace 2 storey mixed-use building with a total gross internal floor area of 193.5 sq. m. (2,083 sq. ft.).

The property comprises retail to the front on ground floor level with residential accommodation above and to the rear.

There is also a rear 2 storey extension comprising further residential accommodation with potential for a separate flat.

The buildings extend to a lane way providing rear access and then the property further extends to include a garden and garage offering potential for further development S.P.P.

The property is currently included within an area zoned “Town Centre” in the Kilcullen Local Area Plan 2016-2021; “To provide for the development and improvement of appropriate town centre uses including retail, commercial, office, residential amenity and civic use”.

This is an excellent opportunity to acquire a mixed commercial/residential building on Main Street, Kilcullen, with potential for residential, retail and other commercial uses S.P.P.

The agents are quoting an asking price of €200,000.

For further information contact Patrick Kirwan or Fergal Burke of GVA Donal O Buachalla at (01) 676 2711.