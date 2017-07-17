Restoration of Coughlanstown Road at Ballymore raised in Dáil

The restoration of the L6048 Coughlanstown Road at Ballymore Eustace has been raised to An Taoiseach in the Dáil.

TD for Kildare South Fiona O’ Loughlin said the route has been closed for the past 11 months due to subsidence.

The engineering firm Arup has indicated the cost of restoring this vital artery would be €3.5 million at a minimum.

That would amount to 25% of Kildare County Council's annual fund for roads.

Huge disruption has been caused to the residents of Ballymore Eustace and the surrounding area.

“Although many of them only live half a mile from the village they have to travel a detour on bad, narrow roads of nine miles. That also has a huge impact on businesses in the area”, said TD O’Loughlin.

She added that support from An Taoiseach is needed.

