Interns graduate as part of a unique programme at Naas Hospital

Nine interns, who completed a business led initiative at Naas Hospital have graduated. The programme has been running since 2012.

Developed originally in the U.S. at a Cincinnati Children's Medical Centre, project SEARCH aims to transform the lives of young people with intellectual disabilities through internship programmes and employment opportunities in the community.

Naas Hospital General Manager Alice Kinsella said the programme plays a hugely positive role for the participants and the hospital. Certificates were presented to the graduates by Sonia Casey of the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Rosarri Mannion of the HSE said: “It was brilliant to attend the graduation ceremony.”

KARE Chief Executive Officer Christy Lynch who operates the programme said: “Our journey to date with Naas Hospital mirrors the outcomes of the project across the globe, positively influencing attitudes and tackling stereotypes about people with disabilities. The graduation of the interns is an important development in the lives of our graduates.”

Brendan Connolly, Peter Furlong, Trish Cribbin, Annie Power. Alice Kinsella, Rosarii Mannion, Christy Lynch, Sonia Casey, Peter Nolan, Fionan Malone, Ricky O'Neill, Cian Brennan, Dillon Harmon Dunne, Kim O'Kelly, Aisling Coyle and Teresa Reilly.