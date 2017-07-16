Kildare housing: Two Mile House development gets the go ahead

Kildare County Council has approved a planning application for 13 new houses at Two Mile House.

The applicant, JP Quinn and sons has permission for four three-bedroom homes, three four-bedroom homes and six five-bed houses, at Stephenstown South.

A number of observations from residents were received including one which expressed concern about surface water disposal “particularly in the light of the poor subsurface ground condition” as well as increased traffic movements on an inadequate road network.

Another submission suggested that the proposal was for a “suburban rather than a village character”, which contravenes KCC policy.

Another submission referred to a lack of amenities in Two Mile House as well as a lack of school places to cater for residents, lack of public transport and a lack of “neighbourhood interconnectivity.”

Another submission received by the council suggested that the type of homes would be more suited to an urban town development, such as some of the new houses being built in Naas.

That submission also contended that any additional traffic, notably on Chapel Lane, could pose a risk to pedestrians.