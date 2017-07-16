Kildare County Council approves houses at Dublin Road in Naas

Kildare County Council has given the green light for a housing development near Dublin Road, Naas.

A planning application by QK Cold Stores Ltd. has been approved. It means permission has been given for nine four-bedroom dwellings — one detached and the remaining semi-detached.

Residents of the Maudlins Estate objected to the proposal. They objected on the basis that the plan does not respect local context and street patterns — because the adjoining properties are characterised by larger plots with large spaces between them.

They say the proposed development would have an adverse impact on the properties immediately adjacent to the site (on Dublin Road).

They also claimed that the proposal allowed very little space for landscaping and this would result in “gross over development of the site.”

They also claimed the development would lead to the loss of valuable green space in the area.