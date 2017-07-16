Kildare singer Anna Nevin lands Teenstars crownCaragh

Anna Nevin from Thomastown, Caragh, has won a major singing competition.

The Teenstars All-Ireland finals, which showcases talent among pre-teens and teenagers has been a feature of the musical talent calendar for six years.

Anna performed Forever Young, which is also known as the song performed by X Factor competition winner Louisa Johnson. Anna was only the second competition winner to receive maximum points from all three judges — Patrick James, Paula Twomey and Kelly Hannon .

The international version of Teenstars will take place in September in Ireland.