Kildare singer Anna Nevin lands Teenstars crownCaragh
Talent
Anna Nevin singing
Anna Nevin from Thomastown, Caragh, has won a major singing competition.
The Teenstars All-Ireland finals, which showcases talent among pre-teens and teenagers has been a feature of the musical talent calendar for six years.
Anna performed Forever Young, which is also known as the song performed by X Factor competition winner Louisa Johnson. Anna was only the second competition winner to receive maximum points from all three judges — Patrick James, Paula Twomey and Kelly Hannon .
The international version of Teenstars will take place in September in Ireland.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on