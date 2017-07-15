Naas road projects to finish earlier than projected

The expected timeframe for the completion of three major roads projects in the Naas area has been curtailed.

The three projects are the Sallins-by-pass, the widening of the M7 between Naas and Newbridge to a three lane carriageway on either side and the M7 interchange at Osberstown.

Originally it had been estimated that the projects — which will proceed as one contract — would take between 30 months and three years.

However according to Labour Party representative and former TD Emmet Stagg , this has been reduced to between two and two-and-a-half years.

Mr. Stagg said that Kildare County Council's National Roads Office had worked to reduce the construction time.

The total estimated cost of all three jobs has been put at €110m and about a fifth of this money has been allocated towards the work.

The most expensive of the three is the road widening work, estimated at €55m.

Tenders for the project are currently being evaluated by KCC and the first of these evaluation processes is expected to be completed by the end of this month.

It is anticipated that the new infrastructure will be open by for use by the public by early 2020.