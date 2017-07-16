Kildare school steps up campaign to enrol new pupils

Work is continuing on the campaign to increase enrollment numbers at Brannoxtown National School.

A meeting, organised by the local community liaison group recently (July 6) in the Community Hall, was well attended.

At this meeting the group reported that local resident Conor O'Toole has been appointed Chairperson of the Board of Management of the school.

Rosie Sheehan and Jim Byrne are also now part of the Board.

“The Community Liaison group will also remain in place to ensure communication channels are maintained and improved,” said the group.

“The school will still open in September and will have two teachers on the staff. There will also be a preschool and after school group operating in the school premises.”

Parents were asked to give a commitment, definite or provisional, that their children would return to the school.

“They were reminded that even if a child is enrolled elsewhere in the past few weeks they still retain their place at Brannoxtown and can return there,” it said in a statement.

“The need to retain the spirit of community connectivity based in the school was discussed and plans made for community events over the summer to help to bring people together.

“Once again our thanks to the Baptist Community and Pastor Blayney for facilitating the meetings and provided the refreshments afterwards.”

The group was formed after enrollment numbers plumetted at the primary school and a public meeting was organised at the end of June.

The Department has stressed the school will remain open if it has at least eight pupils. The liaison group was set up to try and encourage those, who had chosen to leave, to stay and to encourage the community to secure the future of the school.