Popular annual Tractor Run in Kildare next week

Vintage tractors will be the order of the day at the much loved Jimmy Byrne Annual Vintage Run in Ballitore next week.

The event, in aid of the National Council for the Blind Ireland and other local charities, is a firm fixture in the Kildare calendar and will take place on July 22 and 23.

Wonderful family fun is in store including live music, fancy dress, line dancing, bouncing castles, pony rides, face painting and BBQ.

A hard working committee is spearheaded by Jimmy Byrne, who lost his sight ten years ago.

Cora McEvoy, Committee Secretary says; “This is the fifth year of the event and we feel that is a milestone all of its own. The support from the local people and business is just wonderful and community spirit is alive and well in Ballitore”.