Good weather served Clane tennis tournament well

There was a great turnout for the finals of Clane Tennis Club’s annual Business House tournament on

Saturday, June 24.

Twenty two teams representing businesses, shops, pubs, groups and associations from Mullingar, north Kildare, Celbridge, Naas, Rathangan and of course Clane, took part.

Spokesperson, Liam Burke, said the weather was terrific for tennis.

At the presentation awards on Saturday evening, chairperson, Sean Lavin, thanked all 20 teams for participating.

He also thanked the club’s main sponsors, Joe Mallon Motors, Supervalu, Clane and Murray Spellman Insurance.

Results wise there was an all Clane final in the Grade A event.

The Deuce Bags team of Wayne Quinn, Freya Royle, Ciaran Quinn and Edel Dwane beat the Serve Me a Double team of Stephen Sherry, Lauren O'Grady, Dave Ferguson and Sinead Dunne.

In the Grade 2 event, the Rathangan team, Lucky Strings, drew 17 games all with Clane's Chopper Squad but Rathangan won out on first doubles score.

In the Grade 3, the Naas team, Green & Reds beat Clane's Donnelly's Hollows.

The previous night, Friday 23, the club had a visit from the CEO of Tennis Ireland, Richard Fahey.

Mr Fahey was shown around the club house by chairperson, Sean Lavin, and club captain, Barry Kiely, among others.

The club has made an appliction for a major sports grant.