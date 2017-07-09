Naas playground cleaning day to be changed

New arrangements are being made to clean up the playground in Ballycane which is adjacent to the Holy Child School.

Cllr Sorcha O'Neill (right) said the residents group there want the day the cleaning takes place moved from Fridays.

“They say that most of the littering takes place at weekends and some of the residents themselves have helped to clean the area. Anti social behaviour is more prevalent over the weekend, “ Cllr . O'Neill told the Leader.

Kildare County Council has said it will make arrangements to have the area cleaned on Mondays instead.