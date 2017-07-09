Bark off! New Naas dog park to be relocated after resident complaints

Kildare County Council is proposing to change the location of the new dog park planned for Monread Park.

This follows concerns raised by some residents about possible noise levels, after the original location was proposed for an area of the park near the Kerdiff Close and Kerdiff Avenue residential areas.

A dog park to serve the Naas area has been in the offing for some time and has been prioritised by independent councillor Sorcha O’Neill.

Cllr O’Neill has pointed out that these exist in Dublin and can be provided for about €5,000. KCC’s plan for an off-the-leash area surrounded by a 1.2m fence and with self closing gates at either end will now go to public consultation again.

The new recommendation is for the park to be situated close to the playing pitches, which would be away from most residential areas which border the park area.

Another Naas councillor, Darren Scully, wants the councillors to have the final say on the eventual location.

Kildare County Council as said that the consultation period for the original plan has concluded.

The new consultation process will be similarly advertised and the plan will be forwarded to those who have made submissions already.

KCC also stated that the Naas Municipal District councillors will receive a report on the outcome of the consultation before any work on the facility commences.