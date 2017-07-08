Naas man wins international radio award

Leinster Leader columnist and radio documentary maker Robert Mulhern has won an international radio award for a documentary on a Laois man suspected of being a serial killer.

The New York Radio Festival Awards (World Radio Awards) received entries from 33 countries and major international media outlets like The BBC and ABC as well as RTE.

Two of Naas man Robert's documentaries, which he produced for RTÉ's The Documentary On One, received awards.

Anatomy of an Irish Serial Killer, an investigation into the murders of Irish emigrant Kieran Kelly in London, won a gold medal.

His documentary, Cairo Cellmates — the story of Ibrahim Halawa, about the Irishman who is currently being held in jail in Egypt, won a silver medal.

Both documentaries can be found on RTE’s The Documentary on One website. The Halawa documentary, which was first aired last year, had previously come runner-up to the BBC World Service at the 2016 Amnesty International Media Awards, in London.