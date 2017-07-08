Newbridge gets set for this year's Manley Hopkins Festival

Final preparations are underway for the 30th Annual Gerard Manley Hopkins Festival in Newbridge, which will run from July 21 to 27.

The official opening of this year's festival takes place on Friday, July 21 at Newbridge College Theatre.

British Ambassador, Robin Barnett will be in attendance and the launch will feature music by Marianna Alaberdova and The Humoresque Quintet.

The calibre of the events and participants is second to none with the legendary Swedish pianist, Hans Paisson set to play the Newbridge College Theatre on Saturday July 22.

Other events on the programme include the Maynooth College Day, the Youth Programme, lectures, book launches, A Taste of Japan, International Poetry Hour, Translation Workshop, A walk on the Curragh, and the finale in the Hotel Keadeen.

For more information on any of the events call 045 433613.