Fun for all the family at today's race day at Naas Racecourse

With an overall prize fund in excess of €100,000 the J.F. Dunne Insurances Ltd., sponsored race day at Naas Racecourse this Saturday, July 8, is certain to attract top fields and leading trainers.

The hugely attractive seven racecard will feature the ‘JF Dunne 40 years Celebration’ Handicap Steeplechase which carries a prize fund of €25,000.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of JF Dunne Insurances Ltd., and to celebrate the occasion the Directors and staff are sponsoring a race day in order to thank their thousands of customers for their unstinting support over the past four decades.

JF Dunne Insurances Ltd., is one of Ireland’s leading insurance intermediary firms with a huge client base, all of whom have been invited to attend the race meeting this Saturday.

A massive outdoor party is planned to coincide with the race meeting, which is intended to celebrate a unique milestone in the history of the company.

As such a carnival type atmosphere is certain to prevail throughout the afternoon as punters partake in the planned festivities which include refreshments and entertainment inside a specially erected marquee within the grounds of Naas Racecourse.

All children attending will also be catered for with lots of free family entertainment including bouncing castles, face painters, go karting, pony rides and an animal petting farm.

Catherine Murray, Sales and Marketing Manager of Naas Racecourse said: “We are really looking forward to a great days racing this Saturday and we would like to sincerely thank our new sponsors JF Dunne Insurances.

“This Saturday is our second family day of the year so with seven exciting races and lots of free children’s activities it is sure to be a great family day out.”

The seven race card will include the ‘JF Dunne Insurances since 1977’ 7 furlong Handicap Race and the ‘Caoga.Com Maiden Chase’.

The ‘JF Dunne Insurances Bus and Coach Insurance’ Handicap is sure to be keenly contested as will be the ‘Parliament Premium Finance Fillies’ Handicap Chase.

The ‘iBus plc Fillies Maiden’ is certainly one to watch in terms of a possible good return on investment and the ‘Irish Risk Management Centre’ Handicap will test the stamina of the anticipated top ranked field.

FIRST OFF

The first race this Saturday goes to post at 1.35pm and the last race at 5.05 pm.

The gates open at 12 midday and all children’s entertainment is free of charge.