Home & Away's VJ dons a Kildare jersey at St Conleth's Park
Actor Matt Little wishes Kildare well in Leinster final
Actor, Matt Little plays VJ in Home & Away
A Kildare production company drafted in a Home and Away star to St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last weekend and filmed him learning some GAA skills.
Dundarra Television and Video Productions, official media partners to Kildare GAA, put Matt Little, who plays VJ from Home & Away, through his paces in a Lilywhite jersey last Sunday night.
The Aussie actor also wished Kildare well in the Leinster final against Dublin and encouraged all kids to get out and play Gaelic games.
Founded in 2008, Dundara Productions is based in Allenwood and has developed into one of Ireland's busiest production facilities.
