Home & Away's VJ dons a Kildare jersey at St Conleth's Park

A Kildare production company drafted in a Home and Away star to St Conleth's Park in Newbridge last weekend and filmed him learning some GAA skills.

Dundarra Television and Video Productions, official media partners to Kildare GAA, put Matt Little, who plays VJ from Home & Away, through his paces in a Lilywhite jersey last Sunday night.

The Aussie actor also wished Kildare well in the Leinster final against Dublin and encouraged all kids to get out and play Gaelic games.

Check out how he gets on!