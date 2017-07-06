The Latin Mass returns to Milltown this Sunday

A Latin mass will be held in Milltown this Sunday, July 9 at 3.30pm.

Celebrated by Fr Aidan Kieran cc, this event is part of the programme of events organised to mark the 200th anniversary of St Brigid's Church.

Everyone is welcome to attend, especially those who served Latin mass in years past.

Anyone who has any missals is also encouraged to bring them along.

This is a momentous year for the church in Milltown. On Sunday, May 21, there was a huge turnout of people from Milltown and 19 local townlands to celebrate the 200th anniversary. Bishop Denis Nulty and nine priests attended this major community event as friends and families gathered f0r this great community occasion.