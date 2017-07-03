WATCH: Kildare teens powerful voice impresses judges on the Voice Kids UK

A very talented 14-year-old Kildare teen blew judges away with her powerful performance on the Voice Kids UK last Saturday night.

Marby Arriolla from Allenwood appeared on the ITV show and gave a rendition of Stooshe's ‘Slip’.

All three judges, McFly's Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, and will.i.am all turned in a bid to get Marby on their team.

Marby chose former Black Eyed Pea rapper and successful producer will.i.am as her coach.

She now goes on to the battle round where she will try her best to keep her place.

Watch her performance here: