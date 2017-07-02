Naas could get free WiFi initiative

Naas — and other Kildare towns — could be in line for free WiFi areas in the near future as a result of an EU initiative.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill raised the matter a a recent Naas Municipal meeting.

She asked if the council would be availing of recently announced grants to tackle the issue.

A report from council officials had positive news for the councillor.

“As of 29 May 2017, The European Parliament, the Council and the Commission reached a political agreement on the WiFi4EU initiative and funding of €120 million which supports installing free public WiFi hotspots in local communities across the EU.

“Local Authorities will be able to apply for grants once funding mechanisms and the definition of areas suitable for applications have been finalised.

The Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment is currently clarifying the likely timelines — which are anticipated in September 2017 — on funding and will coordinate applications from Local Authorities to ensure regional coverage.”

Cllr O’Neill said she was happy with the response and hoped to see it in place shortly.