WATCH: Kildare manager Cian O'Neill pays tribute to photographer Adrian Melia at his cancer fundraiser

There was a large turnout for the Adrian Melia cancer fundraiser at the Killashee Hotel in Naas last night.

'A Question of Sport' was organised to raise funds for the well known photographer's cancer treatment in Germany.

Adrian was present, along with his girlfriend and family, and even took up the camera himself to document the event. There were a number of high profile speakers include Derek McGrath from the Curragh Racecourse and illusionist, Pat Fallon.

Photographer Martin Rowe spoke of how Adrian helped him to get into the profession after he lost his job in the army through deafness. He told some funny stories of games they covered.

The panel of top sports people included trainers Johnny Murtagh and Willie McCreery, who is also a former Kildare footballer who played in the 1998 All-Ireland final.

Kildare senior football manager Cian O’Neill, who has guided the Lilywhites to the 2017 Leinster final also spoke at the event along with Derek McGrath CEO of the Curragh Racecourse; Ted Corcoran, a former president of Toastmasters International; boxer Michael Carruth; footballer Glen Ryan; footballer Aisling Holton; boxer Eric Donovan; Aoife Trant (camogie), Jenny Egan (canoeist).

SEE ALSO: THE BIG INTERVIEW - Kildare photographer Adrian Melia on his life and battle with cancer

Adrian spoke of his appreciation of those who attended the night and everyone who helped him in any way they could.