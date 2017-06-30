Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby racing and entertainment schedule for the Curragh this weekend

FRIDAY, JUNE 30: SPORTSJOE DERBY FRIDAY

4pm: Gates open.

5pm: Winning Line — a panel of experts join Thom Malone to preview the races.

5.45pm: Westgrove Hotel EBF Maiden.

6.15pm: Chapman’s Mitsubishi Maiden.

6.45pm: joe.ie Handicap.

7.15pm: Hackett Apprentice Derby.

7.50pm: Irish Stallion Farms Ragusa Handicap.

8.20pm: Silken Thomas Handicap.

8.55pm: her.ie Maiden.

9pm: Honky Tonk Angels in concert.

Saturday, July 1: Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day

11.30am: Gates open.

11.30am to 12.40pm: Army Band perform.

12.40pm to 1.15pm: Winning Line — a panel of experts join Thom Malone to preview the races.

1.15pm: Preview of the Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish Lady, in association with the K Club with judges, Irish Derby Style Ambassador Chanelle McCoy, Melanie Morris of Image Publications and Bairbre Power fashion editor of Independent News and Media.

2pm: Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise 2yo Maiden.

2.35pm: Dubai Duty Free Jumeirah Creekside Dash (Listed).

3.10pm: Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Celebration Stakes.

3.40pm: Dubai Duty Free Full of Surprises Premier Handicap.

3.45pm: Dubai Duty Free Most Stylish Lady in association with the K Club — winner announced.

4.10pm: Premier Handicap (sponsor to be confirmed).

4.40pm: GAIN Railway Stakes (Group 2).

5pm: Irish National Anthem and Winds of Glory performed by Gemma Sugrue accompanied by the Army Band.

5.20pm: Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby (Group 1 Classic).

5.30pm: Curragh of Kildare performed by Hayley Keogh accompanied by the Army Band.

6pm: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship Premier Handicap (2 miles).

6.05pm: Radio Shack featuring Tammy Brown in concert.

Sunday, July 2

11.30am: Gates open.

1pm: Winning Line — a panel of experts join Thom Malone to preview the races.

1.45pm: Barronstown Stud EBF Maiden.

2.15pm: RTE Radio One Handicap.

2.45pm: Tote Rockingham Premier Handicap.

Kids Show: Robots the Future of Entertainment, featuring Nano the friendly futuristic Robot, Cyber Cop keeping law and order, Cadets called Skyhawk and Bluejay, Sheriff Snoop and Lucy Law, and special guests Mickey and Minnie Mouse (taking part on Garden Plaza Stage).

3.15pm: Finlay Volvo International Stakes (Group 3).

3.45pm: Grangecon Stud Stakes (Group 3).

4.20pm: Pretty Polly Stakes (Group 1).

4.50pm: Comer Group International Curragh Cup (Group 2).

5pm: Presentation of the Cullen & Co sponsored leading owner, trainer and jockey of the Festival.

5.25pm: Troytown Grey Abbey Equine Hospital Handicap.

TICKET INFORMATION:

FRIDAY: Adult €20, Senior/Under 25 €12, Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE; Day Member (Premier) €40.



SATURDAY — DERBY DAY: TICKETS ARE SOLD OUT.



SUNDAY: Adult €20, Senior/Under 25 €12, Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE, Day Member (Premier) €40.