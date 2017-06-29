Fundraiser for Kildare photographer Adrian Melia on in Naas tonight

Well known figures from the world of Irish horseracing will participate in a unique fundraising event taking place tonight.

Billed as A Question of Sport it will be hosted at the Killashee House Hotel, Naas, on Thursday (June 29, 8pm) it will feature trainers Johnny Murtagh and Willie McCreery, who is also a former Kildare footballer who played in the 1998 All-Ireland final and jockey Chris Hayes. It’s being staged as a cancer benefit in aid of popular sports photographer Adrian Melia.

A strong horseracing theme is appropriate given that the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby takes place on Saturday.

But there’s a host of other events take place on the night to cater for the interests of many sports fans.

Kildare senior football manager Cian O’Neill, who has guided the Lilywhites to the 2017 Leinster final will be among the speakers along with Derek McGrath CEO of the Curragh Racecourse and Ted Corcoran, a former president of Toastmasters International; boxer Michael Carruth; footballer Glen Ryan; footballer Aisling Holton; boxer Eric Donovan; Aoife Trant (camogie), Jenny Egan (canoeist) and All-Ireland hurler Michael Duignan. Contact David Clinton for more on 086 2643012.