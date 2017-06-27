Naas footpath trap doors are not council's responsibility, meeting hears

Concern has been expressed about businesses on the Main Street in Naas using trapdoors in footpaths.

Typically the trap doors are popular with older pubs, allowing the easy delivery of kegs of beer directly to their basements - but they obviously also pose a potential safety hazard to pedestrians while open.

At last Tuesday’s meeting of Naas Municipal District, Cllr Seamie Moore asked for the council’s Director of the Roads Department to explain “why businesses are still allowed to use trap door access to basement space, without requiring hazard signage to forewarn people with children’s buggies, that they must go out on the road vehicle space because both the unloading vehicle and the open trap door have taken their safe pedestrian footpath area?”

In an official response, the councillor was told that there are no associated bye-laws or regulations for trap doors, and that responsibility for the safe management of them is a matter for business owners or occupiers.

It is the sole responsibility of the owners and of the companies of lorry owners operating the trap doors.

Cllr Moore said he was disappointed with the response, adding that the council couldn’t “simply disown it. We have to do something about it”.

Cllr Sorcha O’Neill made the suggestion that business owners be written to to ask them to be more mindful in general, and this suggestion was generally agreed upon at the meeting.