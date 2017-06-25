Awards ceremonies for St Farnan's, Prosperous, students

The Transition Year class of 2016-2017 at St Farnan’s Post Primary School in Prosperous recently showcased their many projects and activities from throughout the year and they celebrated their achievements in the presence of school management, their families and invited guests.

Several students received awards for outstanding participation and achievement during their time in TY. Lauren Mitchell and Liam Dempsey received the Spirt of TY Awards, while Sarah O’Rourke was awarded the Citizenship Award. Adam Conlon received an award for Outstanding Acheivement during the year. A special award was presented to Shane Kiernan for receiving the highest score in the Public Access to Law exam in the class and he received his award from Mr. Vincent P. Martin, Director of the Public Access to Law programme, who was the special guest speaker for the evening.

The celebrations continued on Wednesday, May 24th when a very large crowd celebrated the graduation of the school’s 6th year cohort of students. A very inspiring and moving ceremony was hosted by the 6th year students and it also involved school management, their Year Head, Mr. Cleary, tutors, parents, 1st year students and members of the school’s Board of Management.

As well as presenting Graduation Certificates to all of the Leaving Certificate students, a number of special awards were also announced. Special Recognition Awards for their Academic Achievements were given to Frank Gallagher, Louise Durkan, Cillian Moran, Cecil Doyle and Florence Reeves-Smith while the Citizenship Awards were presented to Rachel Hanafey, Aaron Percival, Kelsie Bagnall and William Farrell.

In acknowledgement of their outstanding progress in their Irish Language studies, gold Fáinne awards were presented to Aoife Moran, Aoife Cosgrove, Louise Durkan, Ethan Treacy and Rachel Hanafey.

Chloe Doyle and Cillian Moran were deemed the year’s outstanding athletes and were given the school’s prestigious Sports Awards.

For the first time, the school made two presentations acknowledging excellence in the Arts, and the worthy inaugural recipients were Aoife Cosgrove and Alan Corley. Aoife is an accomplished singer and musician and founder member of the school’s Trad. Group, while Alan has won many prizes for his writing, including the prestigious Cecil Day Lewis Literary Award in 2016 and 2017.