Naas roads projects to 'start this year'

Work on three major infrastructural projects — the Sallins by-pass, the M7 Naas to Newbridge by-pass upgrade and the M7 Osberstown interchange — should start towards the end of this year.

According to Emmet Stagg, former TD and Labour's Kildare North representative, five tenders have been received for the work.

These tenders will now be evaluated by National Roads Office attached to Kildare County Council.

Mr. Stagg said that it is expected that the contract for the work will be awarded by September.

The three projects are to proceed at the same time and some €21m was allocated for the work this year although the total cost has been put at €110m.

It is estimated that the project will take three years and three months which means the new roads will be open by mid-2020.

The €100m. estimate is some 10% greater than originally suggested.

It is not yet known where work will start at the outset and KCC have said that the commencement location will be a matter for the contractor to manage.

The most expensive of the three projects is the road widening plan which has been billed at €55m.

Plans for the by-pass of Sallins were first drawn up more than ten years ago but never proceeded despite the increase in population there. At least 20,000 vehicles are driven through Sallins every day.

Because the by-pass will mean less traffic in the area, plans to provide enhanced facilities for cyclists and pedestrians between Poplar Square in Naas Sallins, 3.5 kms away, were shelved.