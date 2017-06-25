Tickets for Adrian Melia fundraiser in Naas next week still available

Tickets are still available for the ‘A Question of Sport’ fundraiser in aid of well-known Kildare sports photographer Adrian Melia.

Adrian, one of the county’s best-known sports photographers whose work features every week in the Leinster Leader, is suffering from advanced Stage 4 colon cancer which has spread to his liver. He is hoping to travel abroad for treatment, and several fundraisers have been organised to aid that effort, as well as a GoFundMe page.

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Kildare photographer Adrian Melia on his life and battle with cancer

The Question of Sport cancer benefit night is being irganised by The Friends of Adrian Melia for Thursday June 29 at 8pm in Killashee House Hotel, Naas. The doors open at 7.30pm. Confirmed guests include trainers Johnny Murtagh and Willie McCreery, boxer Eric Donovan, jockey Chris Heavey and several other guests.

The compere is Brendan McCardle. The night will feature inspiring keynote speeches about sport and life. An auction of some of Adrian’s framed photos and other items will take place, plus a sports panel discussion, a novelty raffle and some music. Tickets are €30. Enquiries to friendsofadrianmelia@gmail.com or contact David Clinton on 086 2643012.