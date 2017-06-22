Jobless figures down in Kildare - but Athy still an employment blackspot

Unemployment in Kildare has dropped sharply in the last six years, but the south of the county — where more than one in three is unemployed in some parts — is a jobs blackspot.

That’s according to an analysis of the latest Census figures on employment in Kildare, which were released last week.

An area in the urban part of Athy has the highest unemployment rate in county Kildare, according to figures from the 2016 Census.

The Athy West urban electoral division had a 35% unemployment rate last year.

It kept its ranking as the highest in the job blackspot in the county but the 2016 rate was down from 40.7% in 2011.

Next came near neighbour, Athy East urban, with a rate of 24.4%, down from 27% in 2011.

The average unemployment rate across 89 electoral divisions last year was 11.5%, down from 18.5% in 2011

Unemployment was 15% or higher in twenty or almost a quarter of the county’s electoral districtsdistricts, a look at the figures shows.

The urban area of Newbridge town had an unemployment rate of 18%, which was nevertheless down from 28% in 2011.

The division with the lowest rate, 3.4% was Oughterard in the Naas rural area, down from 12.2% in the 2011 Census.

Straffan, in the Celbridge rural area, had a 5.6% unemployment rate in 2016, compared to 9.8% in 2011.

The Leixlip area, which had 14.8% rate in 2011 recorded a 9% rate last year.

The largest falls in unemployment were in the Naas rural areas with the rate in Rathernan falling from 22.1% to 8.8% and in Robertstown down from 30% to 16.9%.

There was a drop in the Naas urban area from 15% to 9.2% and the jobless rate in Kilcock fell from 14.9% to 8.9%.

In Maynooth the rate fell from 13.3% to 7.9%.

There was a decrease in Clane from 16% to 9.4% whereas in Monasterevin the fall was narrower from 23.2% to 20.1%.

In Kildare town, the rate was 16.3%, down from 22.4% while in Kilcullen the rate fell from 18% to 10.2%.