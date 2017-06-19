Kilcock Primary Care Centre expected to be ready early 2018

Construction of the Primary Care Centre for Kilcock at the Bawnogues is expected to completed and handed over in January 2018, according to the HSE.

Work began on the Primary Care Centre in June 0f 2016.

Kildare North Labour Representative Emmet Stagg has welcomed the news.

The services which will be provided at the Kilcock Primary Care Centre will be GP Out of Hours Service, Public Health and Community Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Physiotherapy, Social Work - Primary Care, Speech & Language Therapy, Home Help, Community Mental Health Services, Mental Health Day Hospital Services, Clinical Nutrition and Dietician Services, and Psychology and Counselling Services.