Busy day for Killina National School
Launches of a Green Flag and an extension
A section of the school community enjoying the event.
It was a busy day last Friday for Killina National School with both an extension and their fourth green flag being celebrated and launched.
The event was commemorated with a warm welcome for guests, and some singing.
Local TD Fiona O' Loughlin was the ribbon cutter on the day.
And she paid tribute to Principal Ann McGuinness, Board of Management, school staff and parents for playing their part in securing and completing the project.
