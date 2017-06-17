Playschool reunion in aid of Newbridge woman Colette Nolan to take place tonight

A grown up generation of Newbridge playschool children will gather in Newbridge next Saturday, June 17, for a reunion to raise funds for a local woman’s cancer treatment abroad.

Mrs Nolan’s playschool holds a special place in the hearts of many people in Newbridge. A group has organised a reunion to fundraise for her daughter Colette (34) who has been diagnosed with triple negative inflammatory breast cancer.

Colette is currently in Turkey receiving lifesaving treatment, with each session costing €13,000, and she will need at least ten sessions.

Mrs Nolan ran her playschool for over 30 years and this reunion gives all her past pupils and friends a chance to a catch up, and recount their childhood memories.

Those in attendance are guaranteed a really fun night while supporting this amazing cause.

The event takes place on Saturday 17 June in Ryston from 8pm.Admission is €10 and all support will be greatly appreciated.

Several fundraisers have recently been organised for Colette’s treatment including a sponsored walk from Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge.

Her sister Yvonne (née Nolan) Carey previously told the Leader; “We would like to thank everybody who finds it in their heart to donate something, anything, €1, €5, every penny counts.

“We are begging you all to dig deep to help our daughter, sister, to fight this horrible disease, to be able to enjoy her life with her husband and little boy, who is one in April. She has missed out so much on his first year.

“Colette is the most amazing, beautiful, bravest, strongest person I know, and I am honoured to say she is my little sister.”

Colette has an online blog outlining her journey. She recently wrote an article in the Irish Independent highlighting how she refuses to see her fight against cancer as a ‘battle’.

Instead, she treats her illness with love and says it shines a light on all that was toxic in her life

A special bank account has been set up at the Bank of Ireland in Newbridge if anyone would like to make a donation. The account number is 22547306 and NSC is 901263. People can also donate online at on https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/colettejoannolan#donationSummary.