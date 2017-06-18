Naas' St Corban's pupils rob the rich pay the poor

St. Corban’s Boys National School, Naas, sold out the Moat Theatre for three nights recently with their presentation of Robin Hood.

While the dramatic action transferred from Sherwood Forest and Nottingham to Naas and the Curragh, the themes of charity versus greed, powerlessness versus power and love versus evil remained in place.

An enormous amount of planning and preparation went into the show which ran from May 31 to June 2 and this started as soon as the school’s previous production of Snow White concluded.

Apart from the work done to get the show on to the stage, a school-wide competition was held for the design of the tickets as well as the programme cover and promotional posters.

Rehearsals began in February and a backstage crew was selected from the sixth classes to work as stage hands. The school thanks parents, relatives and teachers as well as boys for their efforts to take the show to the stage. They are also grateful to Carina McCarville, who was the producer, director, musical director, and set/costume designer .