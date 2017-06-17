Family fun day in Naas today

The St. David's Church of Ireland community will stage their annual family fun day on Saturday June 17 at the Church of Ireland church in Naas.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 5 pm. Highlights will include music by Kilteel Comhaltas (11.30am) and the Ballymore Brass Band (1.30pm). Other attractions include crafts, cakes, bottles, all day BBQ, plants and lots, lots more.

Food book author Rhonda Willoughby will give a free cookery demonstration at noon and 2pm.

Admission €2 and children are free.