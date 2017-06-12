Great turnout for Ballyteague's Turf Footing Championships

Despite an earlier threat of showers, Ballyteague GFC held their fourth annual Turf Footing Championships and Country Fair yesterday, June 11.

The Championships and Fair was developed in 2014 to upgrade the traditional GAA fundraiser “The Field Day”.

Patrick Sullivan from Rathangan was the main event winner, and retains his title for the fourth consecutive year as Senior Mens All Ireland Champion, joined by his father Patrick Sullivan Snr who came third in Master Mens (over 50s).

The Senior Womens All Ireland title went to reigning champion Irene Heavey and Masters Womens to Pat Cross of Kildare.

The Under 16s winner was Ciaran Mulligan and Under 12s was Luke Maher.

The competition for the highest churn had huge interest and in the end went to Eoin Jacob at 9 ft 8.

There was a demonstration of breast sleán turf cutting by locals on specially imported bog for the day.

This year the All Ireland Turf Footing Championships at Ballyteague GFC set out to attempt a first time World Record of as many people footing turf at once. The final figure was 187 people, which ended the day on a memorable note.

Organisers would like to thank all those who make the Championships possible ever year, a great team dedicate a lot of their time into the preparation and running of this event, as well as the communities within Allen Parish who help us out.