Park and ride facility could be on the cards for Clane

The National Transport Authority has said it will consider a Park and Ride for Clane for bus commuters.

Kildare North TD, Frank O’Rourke, said the NTA confirmed to him that it will consider a bus Park and Ride facility in Clane but Kildare County Council will have to put forward a proposal for that.

Deputy O’Rourke said he was “hopeful” that later this year, there will be an improved bus Service on Route 120, in particular servicing UCD.

“Many people in Clane and surrounding areas work in Dublin and I believe that a modest Park and Ride facility be considered for Clane,” he said.

He expects that since the inclusion of Kilcock and Naas rail stations in Iarnrod Eireann Short Hop zones more people will use these services which will also bring extra demand requirement for park and ride in Kilcock and Sallins.

Last November last, the NTA told the Leinster Leader that it would seek tenders for the Naas to Blanchardstown service, serving Clane, in the first quarter of 2017.

It planned start operating this new service in the third quarter of 2007, operating at a frequency of every 90 minutes.

It was also planning changes to Route 120 including services to and from Clane.

A Park and Ride for bus commuters planned for Kilcock, which may suit Clane based commuters is also planned.

A site was agreed for the 100 space Park in Kilcock and Ride.

It was felt that Clane would also benefit from a Park such a facility, even with a capacity for 50 cars.