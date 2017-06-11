Amber Flag award for Newbridge school

On Thursday May 25, four fifth year students from St. Conleth’s Positive Mental Health team, accompanied by their teacher Ms Kingston, made their way to Cork for a very special event.

The group were presented with an Amber Flag to commemorate the work they have been doing all year to promote positive mental health in the school, including a Positive Mental Health Week, PMH notice board and a PMH section on the school website. The awards which included speakers from Pieta House as well as rugby star Alan Quinlan, included students from all over Ireland who have been working hard to promote positive mental health in their own school communities.

The students returned to school just in time to help out with the 6th year graduation and the flag will be proudly displayed in the school hall, as well as a reminder for future plans of PMH activities.