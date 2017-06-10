Rathangan Quaker picnic at restored cemetery tomorrow

A unique event is taking place in Rathangan tomorrow, (June 11) as the local community join with Edenderry Friends in hosting a picnic in the old Quaker burial ground from 1-2pm.

The burial ground has recently been lovingly restored by Rathangan Tidy Towns, complete with wall plaques of those buried (300 interred) there.

In 2017 some seating was also installed for restful reflection and contemplation.

All welcome.

