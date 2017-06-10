Rathangan's Aoife Kirwan speaks in Dail about Multiple Sclerosis
Speech by Kildare woman
TD Fiona O'Loughlin with Aoife Kirwan from Rathangan
Rathangan's Aoife Kirwan spoke at a briefing session in Leinster House recently about the challenges facing people with Multiple Sclerosis.
She is one of over 9,000 Irish people with MS and she spoke in a personal and professional capacity , because she works for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Ireland.
Speakers discussed the challenges they face with long waiting times to see neurologists and MRI scanning access.
